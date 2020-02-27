|
|
Edward Alan Scarbrough
Knoxville - Edward Alan Scarbrough, age 50 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence O. McCarty, Sr., brother, Patrick Scarbrough, nephew, Michael McCurry; uncle, Mark McCarty; cousin, Bethany Flanagan. Edward is survived by mother, Judy McGhee and step father Lee; father, Corky Paul; sister, Kristi Ketner and husband Johnathan; brother, Frankie Paul and wife Melissa; grandmother, June McCarty; nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Autumn, Lauren, Ariel, Robert, Dana, Frankie Jean, Tanner, Willow; many special aunts, uncles and special friends. The family will receive friends from 11AM - 12PM Monday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 12PM with Pastor Dink McGhee officiating. Family and friends will meet at 3PM Monday at Greenwood Cemetery for interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020