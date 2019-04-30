|
|
Edward Alec Carpenter
Maryville, TN
Edward (Ed) Alec Carpenter of Maryville Tennessee, died on Monday April 22, 2019 at the age of 60, but his larger-than-life personality and his trademark sense of humor will not be
forgotten.
Ed was born on April 21, 1959, in Geneseo, NY.
He was the youngest child and only son of the late Edward C Carpenter (deceased) and Yolanda Chiara Carpenter (deceased).
Affectionately known as Eddie by his family and friends, he was a carpenter by trade and passionate about his family. He enjoyed developing his building and painting skills that were handed down two generations.
He loved his family. His sisters, Lori Wayne (David) and Jan Knott (deceased) spent most of their time being part of his teasing and jokes growing up together and they were incredibly close.
Famously opinionated and funny, Ed marched to the beat of his own drum. He handed down these qualities to his much loved children Caitlyn (24, Knoxville, TN) and Jacob (20, Orange County, CA), both characters in their own right.
Serving in the Air Force as soon as he graduated high school, Ed then worked with his father as a young man and developed skills that made him known as the "fix it man". Ed could be called upon to do anything and was even once challenged to wallpaper a refrigerator for his mother in law - which he
delivered with his usual aplomb.
He took extreme pride in his nephews Jason (Kaitlin) and Justin as well as his niece Michelle. They and his grandnephews and nieces (Cameron 7, Carson 5, Jayla 7 and Jackson 4 mos) affectionately called him Uncle. To them he was the world and a permanent source of love and laughter.
Eddie also loved ice-cream, peanut butter and jelly, good steaks and great cigars, and never missed an episode of Wheel or Jeopardy.
He was generous to a fault, a pussy cat at heart, and yet he sugar-coated absolutely nothing. To quote Winston Churchill: "He was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma."
He fondly reminisced about good friends and good times with his friends, cousins and Uncle Al in Geneseo. The stories of Ed burning down a barn at age 4 and riding dirt bikes with his best friends were almost as funny as putting goldfish in the swimming pool and bags of snakes disguised as candy to scare his sister.
On January 31, 2018 Ed was diagnosed with advanced small cell lung cancer. Two different doctors gave him 3 months to live. With the love and support of his friends and family, a go fund me that helped him get Proton therapy, and his devout stubbornness he gave all of us almost a year and a half.
Ed will be greatly missed by those who knew him and never forgotten. A service to celebrate his life will take place in Maryville, TN and Geneseo, NY this summer for a mandatory final toast in Ed's honor.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, 865-982-6812.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019