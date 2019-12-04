|
Edward Allen
Knoxville - Edward "Eddie" Arnold Allen- closed his last deal surrounded by family on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 75, but his larger-than-life persona and trademark expletives will not soon be forgotten. Born on January 8, 1944 in Morristown, Tennessee to the late William Arnold Allen and Virginia June (Brogan) Allen, he was affectionately known as "Big E" to his many friends and "Boss" to those who worked with him. Eddie was a long-time automotive dealer and truck puller. The car business was his life for over forty-four years, and his love for truck pulling began with the original "War Wagon" 4WD Dodge truck in 1977. Together with his close friend, David Mills, they competed with two Pro Modified Four-Wheel Drive trucks [RamRod and War Wagon] on the Pro Pulling League circuit for many years. They won the PPL MFWD Tour of Champions Points Title in both 2018 & 2019 as well as the invitation-only National Farm Machinery Show, Championship Tractor Pull Modified 4 X 4 truck class in Louisville, KY. His work ethic and passion for being self-sufficient will live on with his daughter, Tonya and son-in-law Roy Berrier, Jr. of Knoxville. Forever we'll be "tighter than two coats of paint." He was beyond proud and loved unconditionally his two grandchildren, Olivia and Grant, who affectionately called him Pap. His grandkids were the light of his life and put a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face every time he spoke of them. He was a model of strong will and sheer determination right up until the end of his journey here on earth. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed and fondly remembered not only by his daughter and family, but also by the love of his life and mother of his daughter, Kathryn Travis, her children and grandchildren, whom he loved as his own, Katy (Scott) and Henry, Sadie, and Elliott Reasor; Todd (Kamilla) and Dita and Stella Bridges; his sister, Linda (Jack) Fleenor of Morristown, TN; nephew, Brian Robinson (Joni); and many friends, neighbors, business associates, and his pulling family. Tremendous heartfelt thanks go to Dr. Saji Eapen, Tiffany Sipe, James Wolfenbarger, Dr. Corey Cudzilo and the amazing nursing staff at Ft. Sanders CCU Step Down Unit (GG and Donielle) and 8 North. Family and Friends will gather to celebrate Eddie's life from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Bridges Funeral Home. A "Celebration of Life" service will immediately follow, and friends and family are encouraged to share a favorite story or memory of Eddie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, 1717 K St. NW Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006 or the cancer research organization of your choice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019