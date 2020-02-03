|
Edward "Ray" Alston
Knoxville - Edward "Ray" Alston, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born February 5, 1932 to the late Herman & Bessie Alston. Ray was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Tennessee Department of Forestry. He was a member of Cedar Ridge Baptist and actively attended Union Baptist Church for over 20 years. Ray enjoyed gardening, walking, and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, brothers, Yule, H.L., Pete, and Beverly Alston, and sisters, Jewell Nelson and Nana Lou Gregory. Survivors include loving wife of 59 years, Florence Robinson Alston, sister, Eupha Smith and husband Pete, daughters, Ginger Spangler and husband Steve, and Tammie Cooper and husband Mark, grandchildren, Cody Spangler and wife Jennifer, Caylee Norton and husband Andy, and Seth Cooper, great grandsons, Tanner, Jackson, Cole, and Waylon, as well as several special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will celebrate his life on his birthday and receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Gary Vandergriff officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45 pm Thursday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for entombment at 3 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020