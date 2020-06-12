Edward "Ted" Barker
Edward "Ted" Barker

Mascot - Edward "Ted" Barker, age 51, of Mascot, passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with multiple sclerosis. He is survived by his fiancee Lisa Wood, her children Jennifer Jarnigan (Aldridge) and Bradley Sweat (Brittany) and three grandchildren, William and Waylon Jarnigan and Neyland Sweat. He is also survived by his parents, John and Vickie Kimberlin, sisters Jennifer Webber (Erich) and Misty Goin (Shaunte) and four nephews, John, Jacob and Andrew Webber and Dakota Jenkins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
