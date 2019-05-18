|
Edward Bartlett (Bart) Smythe, II
Knoxville, TN
Edward Bartlett (Bart) Smythe, II passed peacefully on the evening of May 16th, following a noble and heroic battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy, as well as his daughter, Tracy and granddaughter Zatha Jane (Zatie); his daughter, Mary-Bartlett, her husband Chandler Sprouse and grandson Josiah Roberts Sprouse; and his son, Edward Bartlett Brooks, his wife Amy and granddaughter Garner Grace and grandson Edward Bartlett, III (Ward). Bart was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Bartlett Smythe of Tiptonville, Tennessee, where Bart was born and raised. It was during this childhood that Bart grew to love the outdoors and the sport and fun available on his native Reelfoot Lake. Bart attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with degrees in freshwater ichthyology and animal husbandry. A kind, generous man known for his equanimity and compassion, Bart conveyed to everyone in his life that no one was above or below anyone else, and he treated everyone he met in just that way. Bart's legacy is his family, loving and happy; his friends, gone and still living, all of whom loved and respected him and were grateful for his friendship and enriched by his presence in their lives; and countless others to whom Bart showed his natural kindness of spirit and generosity of heart. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him, but comfort comes from the peaceful end to his long battle and his joyful transition onward. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Services will take place at Second Presbyterian Church on Kingston Pike at 3 PM on Monday, May 20th. On-line condolences may be extended on www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2019