Edward Bokenkamp
Edward Bokenkamp, age, 67, went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. The cause of his death was Scleroderma-related interstitial lung disease. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Amy; his son, Brad; daughter-in-law, Brooke; grandson, Micah; sister, Sharon; brother, David; uncle and aunt, Mark and Verena; cousins, several nieces, nephew, great-niece and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthanne, and father, Guilford.
Ed was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated for Powell High School. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1977 with high honors. Ed had a long career working with youth and families, and he especially liked to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors - fishing, hunting, hiking, and gardening. Ed also enjoyed music, especially bluegrass gospel.
The Family will meet for a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at https://www.scleroderma.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020