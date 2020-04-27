|
Edward "Dump" "Bones" Lee Wilkerson
Corryton - Edward "Dump" "Bones" Lee Wilkerson of Corryton, TN passed away April 26, 2020. He retired from Co-op after 50 years' service. He is preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Mae Wilkerson, brother J.R. Wilkerson and sister Bobbie Jane. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Betty Wilkerson. His children Danny and Irene Wilkerson, Debbie and Nikky Breedlove, grandchildren Kimberly and Brandon Scarlett, Kourtney Breedlove, Samantha and Dustin Boggs, Sarah Wilkerson, and Kaleb Breedlove, great-grandchildren Kinslee and Karlee Scarlett, sisters Reba, Nancy, Shirley, and Pat, and brother Jerry. Friends and family may call at their convenience Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service, Pastor Jody Winstead officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Scarlett, Dustin Boggs, Kaleb Breedlove, Aaron Wilkerson, Greg Albright, and James Smith.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020