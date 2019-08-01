Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:15 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Edward Brock


1935 - 2019
Edward Brock Obituary
Edward Brock

Knoxville - Edward R. Brock, age 83, passed away July 26, 2019. He retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol after 25 years of service. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a member of Arlington Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by wife of 43 years, Janice and daughter-in-law Karen.

Survived by sons Gregg and Geoff (Lisa); grandson Dusty (Emily); granddaughters Micah and Jordon; great grandsons Hudson and Gavin; great granddaughter Nealie; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arlington Baptist Church Building Fund.

Family will receive friends 5-7PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel.

Family and friends will meet at 12:15PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel for a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1PM interment, with Rev. John Lovelace officiating. Pallbearers: Frank Brock, John Brock, Dusty Brock, Rick Rogers, Craig Carringer, Matt Nelson, Rick Hutton and Larry French.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
