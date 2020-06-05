Edward "Eddie" Burchett
Maynardville - Edward "Eddie" Keith Burchett - age 59 of Maynardville, formerly of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He is preceded in death by grandmother, Helen Thompson; grandparents, John W. and Alta Mae Burchett; and nephew, Logan Hamlet. Eddie is survived by wife, Lori Phillips Burchett; son, Dave Edward (Amber) Burchett; grandchild, Scarlett Burchett; parents, Johnnie (Barbara) Burchett of Cookeville; brother and sister-in-law, David (Deborah) Burchett of Sparta; sister, Jane Hamlet of Cookeville; several nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Bill (Betty) Phillips; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa (Rick) DeMarsico.
No local services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be planned later in Cookeville, Tennessee. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Eddie Burchett. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Maynardville - Edward "Eddie" Keith Burchett - age 59 of Maynardville, formerly of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He is preceded in death by grandmother, Helen Thompson; grandparents, John W. and Alta Mae Burchett; and nephew, Logan Hamlet. Eddie is survived by wife, Lori Phillips Burchett; son, Dave Edward (Amber) Burchett; grandchild, Scarlett Burchett; parents, Johnnie (Barbara) Burchett of Cookeville; brother and sister-in-law, David (Deborah) Burchett of Sparta; sister, Jane Hamlet of Cookeville; several nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Bill (Betty) Phillips; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa (Rick) DeMarsico.
No local services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be planned later in Cookeville, Tennessee. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Eddie Burchett. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.