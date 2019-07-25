Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Burke Obituary
Edward Burke

Knoxville - Edward "Eddie" L. Burke age 87 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Eddie was the owner and operator of East Tennessee Siding Service for 38 years along with his son, Edward (Rob) Burke Jr. His motto was always to treat others as you wish to be treated. Eddie received many honors and awards including the Golden Hammer award by the Alcoa Corp. and was appointed a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky. He loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time at his mini farm known as Winter Place in Crossville. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Hibbert and Susie Burke, several siblings, and son, Edward (Rob) Burke Jr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Ellis Burke; daughter-in-law, Martha Grecco Burke and granddaughter, Kelly Sarah Burke; siblings, Betty Weinstock, Ted Burke, and Clint Burke as well as other close relatives and friends. Eddie's family will celebrate his life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eddie's memory to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now