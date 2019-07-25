|
|
Edward Burke
Knoxville - Edward "Eddie" L. Burke age 87 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Eddie was the owner and operator of East Tennessee Siding Service for 38 years along with his son, Edward (Rob) Burke Jr. His motto was always to treat others as you wish to be treated. Eddie received many honors and awards including the Golden Hammer award by the Alcoa Corp. and was appointed a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky. He loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time at his mini farm known as Winter Place in Crossville. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Hibbert and Susie Burke, several siblings, and son, Edward (Rob) Burke Jr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Ellis Burke; daughter-in-law, Martha Grecco Burke and granddaughter, Kelly Sarah Burke; siblings, Betty Weinstock, Ted Burke, and Clint Burke as well as other close relatives and friends. Eddie's family will celebrate his life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eddie's memory to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019