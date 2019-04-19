|
Rev. Edward C. Kitts
South Knoxville, TN
Rev. Edward Kitts age 83 of Knoxville and formally from Luttrell, TN went home to be with the Lord on April 17th 2019. Edward was an old time preacher who loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his dad Curtis Kitts and mother Lozina Kitts. Survivors: Wife: Martha Kitts. Sons: David and Tim Kitts. Daughter in-law: Tracie Kitts. Granddaughter: Sarah Kitts. Sister and Brother-in-law: Phyllis and Harold Carr. Special thanks to hospice and all the many friends who helped with your kind words and prayers. The family will receive friends 11:30 AM-1:30 PM Saturday with funeral service at 2 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Rev. Scott Green, Rev. Danny Buchanan, and Rev. Dave Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow in Highland South Cemetery. Atchley funeral home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is serving the Kitts
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019