Mascot - Edward Clayton Shipley "Ed" age 78 of Mascot passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Ed was a prominent business man and friend to many. He operated Ed Shipley Guttering for over 40 years. A member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Preceded in death by his parents Eston and Mildred Shipley; siblings Myra Ann Shipley, Jackie Ray Shipley, Barbara Ruth Cartwright, Melba Jean Ferguson. Survived by the mother of his children Edna Ann Varner; children Denna Kelly (Robbi), Buzz Shipley (Lori), Amanda Shipley (Bobby Newman), Todd Shipley; children from his first marriage, Tina Clarkson, Wesley Shipley, Shelley Shipley; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved dearly; siblings Jerry Shipley (Diane) and Susie Shipley; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, September 18th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Joe Bailey officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel for a procession to Walton-Shipley Cemetery in Maynardville for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Serving as pallbearers are his beloved grandsons, Michael Kelly, Ethan Shipley, Nicholas Shipley, Joseph Shipley, Jacob Shipley, Hayden Shipley, Haysten Shipley and special nephew Jammie Shipley. Condolences for the Shipley family can be shared at www.mynattfh.com
