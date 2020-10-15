1/
Edward DeBord
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward DeBord

Kingston, TN - Edward Allen DeBord age 67 of Kingston, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Edward worked for TVA Kingston Fossil Plant for over 30 years. Edward is survived by his wife Sheri DeBord of Kingston, TN, mother, Mary Jane DeBord of Kingston, TN, sons, Nathaniel DeBord and wife Candice of Kingston, TN and Nicolas DeBord of Harriman, TN, sisters-in-law Phyllis Price and husband Steve of Hermitage, TN, Paula Anderson of Knoxville, TN, Carol Moore of Knoxville, TN, Susan Jones of Knoxville, TN, Pam Murray of Kingston, TN, grandchildren, Landon DeBord and wife Michelle of Kingston, TN, Sam DeBord of Kingston, TN, James DeBord of Kingston, TN and Abbigail Bell of Kingston, TN. Several nieces and nephews A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Bradbury lake Lot. Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston is serving the DeBord Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Bradbury lake Lot
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kyker Funeral Homes J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved