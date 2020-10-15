Edward DeBord
Kingston, TN - Edward Allen DeBord age 67 of Kingston, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Edward worked for TVA Kingston Fossil Plant for over 30 years. Edward is survived by his wife Sheri DeBord of Kingston, TN, mother, Mary Jane DeBord of Kingston, TN, sons, Nathaniel DeBord and wife Candice of Kingston, TN and Nicolas DeBord of Harriman, TN, sisters-in-law Phyllis Price and husband Steve of Hermitage, TN, Paula Anderson of Knoxville, TN, Carol Moore of Knoxville, TN, Susan Jones of Knoxville, TN, Pam Murray of Kingston, TN, grandchildren, Landon DeBord and wife Michelle of Kingston, TN, Sam DeBord of Kingston, TN, James DeBord of Kingston, TN and Abbigail Bell of Kingston, TN. Several nieces and nephews A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Bradbury lake Lot. Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston is serving the DeBord Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com