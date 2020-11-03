1/1
Edward E. Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward E. Turner

Corryton - Edward E. Turner, age 73, of Corryton joined the heavenly choir on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a retired veteran of the United States Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. A member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, where he participated in missions work. Edward retired from KUB after 28 years as a lineman. Preceded in death by his parents John Edward and Jewel Turner; sisters Vena Moore and Billie Jean Turner. Survived by his wife of 20 years Sandra Turner; daughters Hope Turner and Heather Davis; sister Rena Ramsey and family; stepsons Steve Brown and family, Mike Brown and family; several nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren and his faithful companion Molly. Friends may come by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at their convenience on Sunday, November 8th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Mr. Turner will be buried at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier in a private ceremony with Jimmy Ramsey officiating. In lieu of flowers donations should be directed to Rutherford United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Tennessee, or UT Hospice in memory of Edward E. Turner. Condolences for the Turner family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved