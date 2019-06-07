|
|
Edward Earl Beatty (aka Tiny and Ed) age 72 native of Knoxville, TN and resident of Guy B Love Towers passed, Monday, June 3, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center after complications from an biking accident.
Born March 1, 1947 to Nellie Louise Beatty (mother deceased, aka Sister) and Charles Jacob Beatty (father deceased, aka Pap) and lovingly raised by Helen Mae Beatty (grandmother deceased, aka Mom Beatty). Widower to Mary Elizabeth Beatty (deceased) the love of his life.
Survived by loving family: Helen Louise Banks (sister), Bruce Beatty (brother), Knoxville, TN, Nicole Banks Long (niece, Dallas, TX), Harry James Banks Jr. (nephew, El Paso, TX), and faithful cousins to include, Wilma Stacy and Wendy Stacy, Knoxville, TN.
Ed was known as a strong football player for East High School, a United States Marine Corps Marine serving in the Vietnam War, and an avid chess player, fisherman, photographer, comic book aficionado, and champion bowler.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-6:30 p.m., Friday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Samuel Brown, Officiating. Interment, 11:30 a.m., Monday, E. Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (Lyons View).
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019