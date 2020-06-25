Edward H. "Strawberry" Archer
Maynardville - Edward H. "Strawberry" Archer, age 91, life-long resident of Union County. He passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (born May 24,1929). He was a member of Milan Baptist Church. He retired from Sanford Day Iron Works/Marmon Transportive and spent his retired years farming and serving the community as a dedicated Union county resident. He was the Union and Campbell counties Republican Party Chairman and, along with his wife Barbara (Bobbie), managed the Paulette community building for many years. He also served as a member of various Union County boards. Strawberry dearly loved his family and was very proud of his home, his land, his chickens and cattle. He never met a stranger, had many friends, and talked to everyone.
Preceded in death by parents: Esker Archer and Lillie (Hankins) Archer, wife: Barbara "Bobbie" (Cruze) Archer; brothers: Odra Archer and Judson Archer; sisters: Mava Helms, Vada Butler, Barbara Ellen Crippen Turner; and Mary Ruth Cox; daughter: Elizabeth "Libby" Burchell. Survivors; daughter: Martha Beeler of Knoxville, TN.; sons: Steve (Guadalupe) Archer of Knoxville, Edward "Ed" Jr. (Lisa) Archer of Calhoun, GA, and Tedford "Ted" (Jackie) Archer of Canton, GA.; ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Special friend: Elmo Emily of Calhoun, GA.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects at their convenience between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Maynardville. Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Pastor Jody Winstead officiating. Interment will follow at Skaggs Cemetery, Maynardville.
Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.