Edward H. "Ed" Lynn
Edward H. "Ed" Lynn

Knoxville - Edward H. "Ed" Lynn, age 87, of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday afternoon, November 6, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Ed was born on August 26, 1933 in Birmingham, AL. He proudly volunteered to enter the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and served honorably for 21 years. Ed served on the USS Marshall DD676, USS Benner DDR 807, USS Oriskany CV34, and as a Navy Recruiter, and ended his Naval career as an instructor at the Naval Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Newport RI where he retired as a Quartermaster Senior Chief Petty Officer (E8) in July 1973. After retiring from the Navy Ed and Jeanne moved to Jacksonville FL and started a second career with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, where he held managerial positions in Jacksonville FL, Orlando FL, Charlotte NC, and ending as Manager of the Knoxville TN Krispy Kreme locations and retired a second time with over 25 years at Krispy Kreme. Ed was always active and liked to stay busy. He enjoyed woodworking and yardwork. Ed spent this last year living on the Memory Care Floor at Arbor Terrace of Knoxville. He was a loving, caring and generous father and grandfather that will be dearly missed.

Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne Lynn; two sons and daughters-in-laws, Ted and Karen Lynn, Middletown RI, David and Sheron Lynn, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher(Jamie) Lynn, Fairborn OH, Ryan (Calie) Lynn, Oak Ridge TN, Jamie (Jack)Toner, Tiverton RI; and Kasie Lynn, Sterling VA; great grandchildren, Riley and Ellie Lynn, OH and Jack Toner, RI.

A private family graveside service will be performed at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
