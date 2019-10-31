Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Knoxville - Ernest Edward Haynes, Jr., age 85 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Mr. Haynes attended Marble City Baptist Church, and was a retired mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Bessie Haynes and brothers Claude Haynes and Raymond Haynes. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Hilda Haynes; daughters, Yvonne Mullins (Billy) and Yvette Haynes (Teresa Sweat); grandchildren, Jessica and Nick Jones, Erica Mullins, Jake Sweat, Jason Sweat and Raphiel Sweat; great grandchildren, Cody, R.J. and Brody; sister, Charlotte Odell; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm. The Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 pm with Reverend Dennis Blazier, officiating. Burial will follow in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel is honored to serve the Haynes family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019
