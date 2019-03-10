|
|
Edward Headlee
Loudon, TN
Albert Edward Headlee passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Kennesaw, GA. Edward, as he was known to most, was born in Knoxville, TN on June 19, 1942 to Walter Egbert & Helen Giffin Headlee, both of whom passed away early in his childhood. Edward grew up in Loudon, TN where he attended Loudon High School and graduated from Tennessee Military Institute. He earned both his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Tennessee in Education. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He continued his military service in the Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of Major. Edward's passion for education was demonstrated throughout his award-winning career that spanned over 40 years. After serving in Vietnam, Edward returned to teach at LHS and was elected Superintendent of Loudon County Schools in 1974. When he wasn't changing lives through education, he enjoyed tending to his cattle farm in his free time. Upon retirement, he became a full-time farmer and loved every minute of fence-mending & cattle-chasing. He was active in his community, serving as an officer at both the local and national levels of Lion's Club. Edward also enjoyed watching movies & planning family vacations, especially to Disney World. Edward's joy & light will be missed by many, and his love surrounds all whom he leaves behind. Edward will be remembered for his giving nature, his eternal patience, his faith, and his never-ending compassion for others. He also shared a love of animals great and small, with a particular fondness for cats. Edward is survived by his three daughters: Laura Elizabeth, Lyndsay Giffin, and Malinda Helen. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Edward will be held 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 14th in the McGill Click Chapel. In honor of Edward's favorite color, please feel free to wear blue. Edward was an avid supporter of educational and animal welfare organizations. In his memory, the family requests charitable donations may be made to a . The family will greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019