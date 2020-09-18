Edward Howard Brickey



Strawberry Plains - Edward Howard Brickey, age 84, formerly of Strawberry Plains, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.He was preceded in death by his ; parents, Guy and Clyde Brickey ; sisters, Marion, Helen, Ramona and Dorothy ; brothers, Raymond and Ronald Brickey. He was of Baptist faith. Edward served three years in the army as a PV2 Dental Assistant.He is survived by his wife, Bobbie ; daughter, Angela (Richard ) Dion ; son, Keith Brickey ; brother, Jack (Dottie) Brickey ;grandchildren, Chad and Brandi Grey ; two great grandchildren, Kendell Brown, and Kenzlie Mcbee, several nieces and nephews.



Military graveside service 11:00 AM, Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Glen Bruner officiating. Arrangement by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market .









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store