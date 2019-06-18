|
Edward K. Vaughan
Rogersville - Edward K. Vaughan of Rogersville, Tennessee, born in Appalachia, Virginia on April 29th, 1938, passed away at home after a brief illness surrounded by his family on June 16th, 2019. His wife Wanda Raley Vaughan survives him along with daughters Patricia "Patti" V. McCall of the home and Sheree V. Kelso of Dandridge; son Terry E. Vaughan of Nashville; granddaughter Amy H. Kenner (R. Aaron) of Rogersville; grandsons Justin E. Hageman (Lindsey) of Birmingham, Alabama and Lucas T. McCall of Los Angeles, California; adopted grandson and special friend Oscar D. Rangel of Nashville; and great-grandchildren Emma C. Kenner, Jacob A. Kenner, Sydney L. Hageman, and Katelyn M. Hageman. He was preceded in death by his parents Geraldine Collier and Edward Guy Vaughan and sister, Carolyn Vaughan Hybarger.
Eddie was the President of the former Raley-Vaughan Motor Company. During his thirty-five years in the automotive industry, he was awarded many honors including receiving the Tennessee Automotive Association's (TAA) Andrew Jackson Award for citizenship and was the recipient of the Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award in 1987. In addition to serving as TAA's Chairman, he was a member of the Board of Directors for over twenty-five years, Regional Vice-Chairman, Secretary-Treasurer, and Chair of the Dealer Election Action Committee. He was an active member and served in various capacities for the National Automotive Dealer Association (NADA); founding dealer and President of Holston Valley Insurance Company; a member of both the National Oldsmobile Dealer Council and the Regional Buick Dealer Council; and served as President of the Mountain Insurance Limited Company. His automotive career culminated when Governor Don Sundquist appointed him as Chairman of the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission.
He served organizations in various leadership roles: Hawkins County United Way, Nolichucky Holston Area Mental Health Center, Hawkins County Little League Referee Association, Rogersville Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club of Rogersville, Rogersville Heritage Association, Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, Davy Crockett Outdoor Drama, Hawkins County Heart Association, Rogersville Jaycees, Hawkins County Governor's Conference, and the Hawkins County Industrial Commission where he worked tirelessly on the establishment of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. He also served Holston Valley Medical Hospital in Kingsport and its Foundation in several capacities including being a member of the Board of Trustees. He was named a Tennessee Colonel by Governor Lamar Alexander and Kentucky Colonel by Governor Martha Layne Collin. He served his country in the U.S. Army for six years.
He devoted years of service to Walter State Community College and East Tennessee State University. He was an active member of the WSCC Senator's Club. At ETSU, over a seventeen year period, he served on the ETSU Board of Trustees eventually named to its Executive Committee, President's Distinguished Trust member, ETSU Foundation Committee, East Tennessee Task Force on Community and Economic Development, Co-Chair of the Cecile Cox Quillen Chair of Excellence in Medicine, and President of The ETSU Pirate Club. ETSU honored his service by naming him an Honorary Alumni in 1993.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rogersville for nearly sixty years. During these years, he taught Sunday School, served as Director of the Youth Department in addition to Director of Sunday School, and a member of the Welcoming Committee for over thirty years.
The family will greet guests from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., June 19th, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home in Rogersville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., June 20th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Rogersville, Tennessee. Robert B. Schwalb, Sr., Rex A. Collier, Phillip Larry Boyd, Esq., and Roberts V. Weaver, Jr. will officiate. Graveside services will follow at McKinney Cemetery lead by grandson, Justin E. Hageman. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Joe E. Fairchild Education Scholarship Fund, 110 Par 3 Circle, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857 or the Price Public Community Center, 203 West Spring Street, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019