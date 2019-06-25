Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Beeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Beeler


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward L. Beeler Obituary
Edward L. Beeler

Knoxville - Edward L. Beeler, age 76, of Knoxville passed away on June 22, 2019. Ed was a member of the U.S. Army. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after many years of service. After he retired, he went on to become a dedicated employee of Clabough's Campground. Ed's favorite pastimes were being on the lake with his family, riding motorcycles, and enjoying the attractions in Pigeon Forge. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Irene Beeler; and brother Gene Beeler. He is survived by son Mike (Allison) Beeler; daughter Kathy Dukes; grandchildren Courtney (Adam), Alex, Logan (Kelli), Ariel, and Morgan (Cassen); great-grandchildren Carter and Lawson; brother Bob Beeler; sister Joyce White; several nieces and nephews; special friend Mary Stuart; and his four-legged friend Woodrow. Pallbearers to serve; Billy Norman, Adam Chapman, Cassen Jackson-Garrison, and Logan Dukes. The family would like to express their gratitude for Caris Hospice for the care they provided Ed. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 7:00pm, Mark Brooks officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:15am to go in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now