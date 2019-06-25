|
Edward L. Beeler
Knoxville - Edward L. Beeler, age 76, of Knoxville passed away on June 22, 2019. Ed was a member of the U.S. Army. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after many years of service. After he retired, he went on to become a dedicated employee of Clabough's Campground. Ed's favorite pastimes were being on the lake with his family, riding motorcycles, and enjoying the attractions in Pigeon Forge. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Irene Beeler; and brother Gene Beeler. He is survived by son Mike (Allison) Beeler; daughter Kathy Dukes; grandchildren Courtney (Adam), Alex, Logan (Kelli), Ariel, and Morgan (Cassen); great-grandchildren Carter and Lawson; brother Bob Beeler; sister Joyce White; several nieces and nephews; special friend Mary Stuart; and his four-legged friend Woodrow. Pallbearers to serve; Billy Norman, Adam Chapman, Cassen Jackson-Garrison, and Logan Dukes. The family would like to express their gratitude for Caris Hospice for the care they provided Ed. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 7:00pm, Mark Brooks officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:15am to go in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
