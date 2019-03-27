Services
Edward L. Sanz

Edward L. Sanz Obituary
Edward L. Sanz

Tellico Village Loudon, TN

Edward Lawrence Sanz, age 79 of the Tellico Village Community in Loudon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 21. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Juanita Sanz, and son Edward Sanz. Left to cherish his

memories are his loving wife of 31 years, Cheryl, son Mike Sanz and daughter-in-law Amy Sanz, stepson Jeff King and daughter-in-law Kristi King, stepdaughter, Beth Seaton and son-law Tim Seaton, and seven grandchildren Reagan, Riley, and Devin Sanz, Kali King, and Jordan, Hayley, and Sydney Hall, sister Miren Rios, goddaughter Marina Frees, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and received a chemical engineering degree from Pratt Institute and worked in various manufacturing

management positions throughout his career. During his retirement he worked at Adesa Auto Auction, enjoyed playing golf, traveling, UT sports and most of all making memories with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Click Funeral Home Tellico Village Chapel on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 AM with a receiving of friends to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org/Get-Involved/Donate/. Arrangements by Click Funeral Home and Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
