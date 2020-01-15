|
Edward Lee
Hong Kong - Edward Lee, 84, died peacefully on Friday, November 29th, 2019 in Hong Kong surrounded by his loving family.
A pronounced salesman in oriental rugs from Hong Kong, Edward started his American dream in Atlanta and soon moved to Knoxville, TN in 1982 with his family to be the proud owner of Colonel's Deli at the corner of Newcom Avenue and Kingston Pike. His dream was featured in multiple news stories on Thanksgiving's Day in 1987. Edward and his wife, Mannor, created a family-oriented eatery serving steamed sandwiches and Mannor's great cooking with a mixture of Chinese cuisine. Together, they shared 28 years of warm memories with many in the Bearden community. Edward and Mannor retired in 2010. After their retirement, they lived in Knoxville, New York City, and Hong Kong with their three children and grandchildren.
Edward was also an avid gardener and enjoyed taking care of his home on Cherokee Boulevard with rows of colorful flowers and plants. His optimism, work ethic, and genuine delight in every precious day of life was contagious. Edward was always warm and well acquainted with his neighbors. Knoxville always held a special place in his heart and he was tremendously grateful to the people and the opportunities given to him and his children, who attended the University of Tennessee.
His family was his life and his pride. He will be dearly missed by his wife of over 50 years, Mannor Lee; his three children: Noella and Kwai Wong, Peter and Micky Lee, and Elska and Peter Cheung, grandchildren: Fionnie and Jacob Pollack, Clarence Wong, Katie Cheung, and Evan Cheung. Edward's American dream always remains an inspiration in our hearts and to many of his friends and relatives in the US and overseas.
