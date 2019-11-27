Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Edward Lee Hoffner

Edward Lee Hoffner Obituary
Edward Lee Hoffner

Corryton - Edward Lee Hoffner, age 76, of Corryton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Ed was born December 11, 1942.

Ed was a graduate of Holston High School, Cooper Institute and Lincoln Memorial University, with a B.A. and M.B.A. He was a CPA and CFE for the Tennessee Department of Revenue. He was a private pilot, a Free Mason, a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy, a member of the American Saddlebred Association and a second-degree black belt in Ishinryu karate. Ed was a member of Rutherford Memorial UMC.

He is preceded in death by father, Walter Hoffner; mother, Vesta Mae Coppock; and his wife of 34 years, Claudia Williams Hoffner.

Ed is survived by his love of 20 years, Beulah Peterson; sons, Benjamin Hoffner, Edward Hoffner (Emily); Beulah's children, Donna Roland (Jeff) and Michael Mynatt; grandchildren, Cody, Nicholas, Whitley and Kennedy Hoffner; Beulah's grandson, Kevin Monroe; and step-father, Harvey Coppock.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The service will follow at 2:00 pm, officiated by Pastors Bill Heustess and Steve Doyal. Interment will follow in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com for the Hoffner family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
