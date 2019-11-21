|
|
Edward "E.L." Lloyd Cardwell
Knoxville - Edward "E.L." Lloyd Cardwell, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1927. He was a World War II era veteran and worked at Y-12.
Preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lee and Velma Mae Cardwell; mother of his children, Nancy Waggoner Cardwell; son, Larry Cardwell; daughter, Debbie Overton; sisters, Katherine Churchman (Jimmy) and Wilma Coleman; and brother Robert "Bobby" Cardwell.
E.L. is survived by his wife, Faye Cardwell; son, Steve Cardwell (Liz); step-son, Gerald Lowe (Maria); grand-children, Shalyn Cardwell and Gabriel Lowe; and daughter-in-law Donna Cardwell.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of 4 Montvue at Parkwest Medical Center with special thanks to the palliative care team and Dr. David Wooten.
Family and friends will gather at 2:45pm on Friday, November 22nd at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00pm graveside service officiated by Pastor Raymond Long. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in his memory to The American Diabetes Association or The Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019