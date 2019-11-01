|
Edward Manous
Lenoir City - Edward Manous, 82, born October 29, 1937 went home with Jesus on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He served in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amy Shefield and Levern Manous, and by Bobbie Manous. He is survived by his son, Michael Manous (Rhonda) and grandsons Destin and Derek Manous, his brother, Carlyle Manous (Cathy) and sister, Ardonna Manous, and the love of his life, Carolyn Hatcher along with Jim Hatcher (Sonya), Brandon Hatcher (Tamara) and Carson, Allison Hatcher (Foster) and Kinley.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 3:00pm at Sherwood Cemetery, Alcoa. John Justice will be officiating. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019