Edward "Jay" Morris
Edward "Jay" Morris

Knoxville - Edward "Jay" JC Morris, Sr., age 86, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Jay was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Beulah Morris and sister, Dorothy Fritts. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Morris; daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Robert Hancock; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Denise Morris; sisters, Ann Norris, Gail Williams (Ralph); granddaughters, Ashley Bonnell (Adam) and Lauren Morris (Preston); great granddaughter, Hadley Bonnell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rocky, RN, and the Covenant Hospice Staff, for the loving care that was given during his illness and additional thanks to Denise Clark and Martha Johnson for being there for the family during this difficult time. Family and friends will meet Friday, October 16, 2020 for a 1:00pm Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, officiated by Ray Herron. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
