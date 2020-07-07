1/
Edward O. "Ed" Ault Jr.
Edward O. "Ed" Ault Jr.

Knoxville - Edward O. Ault, Jr., age 85 years old, had a change of address on Sunday, July 5,2020.

Ed worked for many years as Vice President in charge of Southern Operations, Crete Carrier Corp. Ed loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. He loved the Lady Vols basketball, mowing yards and attending church at Central United Methodist in Lenoir City.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Trula Elaine Ault. They were married for over 60 years; mother, Rosalee; father, Edward Ault, Sr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Blanche and Clarence Cockrum.

Ed is survived by his his daughter, Debbie of Knoxville; sons, Edd and wife Terri Ault of Lenoir City, John and Kim Ault of Knoxville, and Justin and Becky Ault New Market; grandsons, Bobby and Billy Ault, Micah (Allie) Ault, Nathan, Jacob and Aaron Ault; granddaughters, Victoria and Laura Ault; sister, Cynthia Hudson of Gainesville, Ga; Karen Ault (mother to Bobby and Billy Ault); many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were at Highland Memorial on Sutherland Avenue on Wednesday, July 8th for family only with Rev. Gene Hurley officiating

Mr. Aults grandsons were honorary pallbearers.

Special thanks to Amedisys Home Healthcare and Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to The Rescue Ranch Pups 6187 W. Dixie Hwy, Rutledge, Georgia 30663,www.paypalme/therscueranch or The Love KItchen2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee 37915.

Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Ault family. www.clickfh.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
