Edward Poe Bostic
LaFollette - Edward Poe Bostic, age 87, of LaFollette, born September 22, 1931. Went home to dwell in the house of the Lord forever on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Goodness and mercy followed him all the days of his life. He was blessed and highly favored. He was a member of the Body of Christ and Fincastle United Methodist Church. He served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School for over forty (40) years. He truly loved the Lord and knew that the Lord loved him. He loved his family and friends, helping people, going to church, studying and reading his Bible, walking, woodworking and gardening.
He was a 65-year member of the Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778. After forty years, he retired from Y-12 Martin Marietta Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Also, he was an Architectural Draftsman. Some of his projects included the design of the Campbell County Veterans Memorial Wall, the Old Whiteway Plaza Shopping Center, Coolidge First Baptist Church, and multiple other churches and buildings across East Tennessee and was owner and operator of Big Creek Gap Country Hams.
He joined the Marine Corps at the age of sixteen and is a Veteran of the Korean War, where he actively fought and survived the amphibious landing at Inchon, Seoul, and Wonsan Invasions. He was also a survivor of the Chosin Reservoir known as the
"Frozen Chosin." He was proud to serve his country and proud to be a Marine. He was a member of the Campbell County Honor Guard, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans, Appalachian Chapter 105, and was the Commander of the Campbell County Young Marines.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Anna Faye (Smith) Bostic; parents, Howard Roscoe Bostic and Naomi (Miller) Bostic; father and mother--in-law, Luther Smith and Biddie Ann (Roach) Smith; brothers, Ralph, Earl, and Paul Bostic, and Baby sister, Ruth.
Survivors include daughters Kim and Mitzi Bostic of LaFollette, sisters Helen Slater of Athens, Ohio and Martha Dossett of Knoxville.
Special friends, Roy Ellis and wife Sandra of Knoxville, John Polly and wife Gayle of Jacksboro, Joe Masterson of Jacksboro, Faye Comer of LaFollette, Tim and Ginger Kitts of LaFollette and the Campbell County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 PM to 8 PM at the LaFollette United Methodist Church with funeral to follow with Reverend James Dunn, Reverend Steve Evans, and Reverend Bobby Bennett officiating
Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 AM Graveside service and Interment with full military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
