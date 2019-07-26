|
Edward "Ed" Schultz
Maynardville - Edward "Ed" Elmer Schultz - age 90 of Maynardville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Detroit Michigan and served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950-1952. Upon returning home to Michigan, he worked for Wonder Bread for 38 years until retiring.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecile Schultz; brother, Jerry; sister, June; and daughters, Teresa and Pam. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alta; daughters, Christine Schultz, Debbie (Gary) Torrento, Leslie Blake, Carolyn (Kevin) Roll, Jennifer (Paul) Tribu; and Kathy Eklund; grandchildren, Alex, J. C. , Kevin, Jared, Madison, Roger, Sarah, Josh, Alex, Tyler, Andrew and Ashley; several great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Ed Schultz. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019