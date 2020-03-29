|
Edward Sharp
Clinton - Edward Ladell Sharp, age 96 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at his home on March 28, 2020. He was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He was born on January 9, 1924 in Highsplint, Kentucky to Dester and Mossie Cox Sharp. The family later moved to Tennessee.
In the early years of the Oak Ridge Manhattan Project, Edward worked for Sub-contractors Stone & Webster and Roane Anderson. He was among the many firemen who helped rescue soldiers from the 1944 Jellico Troop train derailment. He retired in 1988 from Vinylex Corporation in Knoxville.
Edward was an avid fisherman and was a long-time member of Anderson County Bass Club where he made many special friends. He enjoyed tournament fishing but also just simple quiet days spent fishing on area lakes. He liked spending time with his family, watching old western movies; and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jean Hill Sharp; sisters, Mary Sue Jenkins and Reba Monday; and brother, Joe Sharp.
He is survived by his son, Ron Sharp and companion, Karen King of Sevierville; daughters, Janet Symons (Buddy) of Heiskell, Sharon Lowe (Eddie) of Knoxville, and Judy Henderson (Brant) of Clinton; brother, Jim Sharp of Centerville, Ohio; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; special nephews, Don Henderson and Donnie Knight.
He also leaves behind his dear close friend and long-time fishing partner, Dave Fulton.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate care givers of Amedisys Hospice.
Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 10 am and 4 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020