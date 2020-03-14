Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Jefferson City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Freels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Edward T. Freels Jr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Edward T. Freels Jr. Obituary
Dr. Edward T. Freels, Jr.

Oak Ridge, TN formerly of Jefferson City, TN - Dr. Edward T. Freels, Jr., age 84, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away March 12, 2020 after a prolonged illness. A long-term resident of Jefferson City, and a retired professor at Carson-Newman University, Dr. Freels was a member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and former long-term member of First United Church in Jefferson City. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Theodore Freels, Sr. and Margaret Johnson Freels of Sunbright, TN; wife, Jerrilyn Engert Freels; daughter-in-law, Judith Mullins Freels; and nephew, Daniel Beeler. Ed is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sally Jaunsen Freels; son, Wm. Edward Freels (Wendy) of Stafford Springs, CT; son, Russell F. Freels of Pikeville, TN; daughter, Anne Marie House (Mel) of Washburn, TN; step-daughters, Jennifer Jaunsen Davis and Karen Elizabeth Jaunsen (Sandin); sister-in-law, Anna Kay Bowles (Erby); grandchildren, Thomas and Benjamin Freels, Forrest and Hunter Salts, Emily Graves, Michael Graves (Victoria), James Graves, Isabelle Ann Chandler, Elijah Davis; three great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. "Edward T." was raised in Morgan County, TN where he graduated salutatorian from Sunbright High School and attained the Eagle Scout award. After obtaining his undergraduate degree from University of Tennessee Knoxville, Ed served in both the United States Army and Air Force Reserve. He subsequently received his doctoral degree from UTK and went on to chair the Science and Mathematics Division at Carson-Newman. He served on the Jefferson County School Board, Jefferson County Planning Commission, and several FUMC Jefferson City committees. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at Westview Cemetery in Jefferson City at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for a 10:00 a.m. graveside interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Judith Mullins Freels Scholarship Fund, c/o Carson-Newman University, 1646 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892

www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -