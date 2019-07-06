Services
Knoxville - Edward P. Turley "The Turl", age 67, passed away June 30, 2019. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and worked for Beaty's Chevrolet with 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Lula Mae Turley. Survivors: wife of 35 years Debbie Turley; daughter and son-in-law Danielle and Austin Turner; sister Diana Turley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shirley and Donnie Calloway; mother-in-law Lucille Lockhart; 3 nieces and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Mancebo and Dr. Lyons. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church (7424 Fairview Rd, Corryton, TN 37721) with Rev. C.H. Qualls officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Emerald Youth Foundation (1014 Heiskell Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee 37921). Family will receive friends from 5:30 pm- 7:30 pm at Fairview Baptist Church. 2nd Timothy 1:10 "Jesus has abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel". Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019
