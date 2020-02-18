Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Farragut United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
First Farragut United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Frankhouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward William "Bill" Frankhouser


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward William "Bill" Frankhouser Obituary
Edward William "Bill" Frankhouser

Knoxville - Edward William (Bill) Frankhouser, born January 4, 1933 in Clearfield Pennsylvania and passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital at the age of 87. He is proceeded in death by beloved wife Evelyn, sister Sandra Frankhouser and parents Olive and Edgar Frankhouser. He is survived by children Karen Frankhouser of Knoxville, Edward Frankhouser and fiancé Jessica Luan of Richmond, Virginia, grandson Joshua Feller, his wife Darla and great grandson Zach, sister Barbara Buzzard of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

Bill served for 8 years with the US Navy, 4 years on the USS Point Defiance LSD-31 during the Korean War and 4 years inactive duty. Bill also served 10 years as a volunteer EMT with the Garrett County Rescue Squad in Oakland, Maryland.

Bill worked as an electrician for 32 years for the Pennsylvania Electric Company in coal and hydroelectric power plants until he retired and could take up fishing full time.

He was a lifelong fisherman, hunter and woodworker and instilled in his children and grandchild a love of the outdoors and adventure.

The family would like to thank NHC Farragut and Parkwest Hospital for the great care Bill received leading up to his passing.

Family will receive friends, March 7, 2020, from 1-2pm at First Farragut United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00pm by pastor Martha Scott officiating. Arrangements by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. In lieu of flowers, may be made to First Farragut United Methodist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -