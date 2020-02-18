|
Edward William "Bill" Frankhouser
Knoxville - Edward William (Bill) Frankhouser, born January 4, 1933 in Clearfield Pennsylvania and passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital at the age of 87. He is proceeded in death by beloved wife Evelyn, sister Sandra Frankhouser and parents Olive and Edgar Frankhouser. He is survived by children Karen Frankhouser of Knoxville, Edward Frankhouser and fiancé Jessica Luan of Richmond, Virginia, grandson Joshua Feller, his wife Darla and great grandson Zach, sister Barbara Buzzard of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.
Bill served for 8 years with the US Navy, 4 years on the USS Point Defiance LSD-31 during the Korean War and 4 years inactive duty. Bill also served 10 years as a volunteer EMT with the Garrett County Rescue Squad in Oakland, Maryland.
Bill worked as an electrician for 32 years for the Pennsylvania Electric Company in coal and hydroelectric power plants until he retired and could take up fishing full time.
He was a lifelong fisherman, hunter and woodworker and instilled in his children and grandchild a love of the outdoors and adventure.
The family would like to thank NHC Farragut and Parkwest Hospital for the great care Bill received leading up to his passing.
Family will receive friends, March 7, 2020, from 1-2pm at First Farragut United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00pm by pastor Martha Scott officiating. Arrangements by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. In lieu of flowers, may be made to First Farragut United Methodist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020