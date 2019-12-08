Services
Edward Williams

Edward Williams Obituary
Edward Williams

Knoxville - Williams, Edward F. 80 of Knoxville, TN went Home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was a proud US Navy veteran and retired as a salesman for Star Sales. Ed was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Williams; sons, Mike and Terry Williams; daughter, Lori Griffin; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Service with entombment to follow will take place Thursday, December 12th at 1pm meeting at the mausoleum at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
