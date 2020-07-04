Edwin Dale Myers, Jr.Knoxville - Edwin Dale Myers Jr., age 42, suddenly went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. He was a member of Sonlight Baptist Church and was a 1996 graduate of Halls High School. He was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed football, especially the UT Vols. Preceded in death by grandparents Rev. R.T. and Ruby Myers, and Rev. Bill and Betsy Ward; uncles Roy Myers and Melvin Ward; aunts Anna Hulen, Juanita Selvidge and Wanda Childress. He leaves behind a loving son Mason Myers, devoted father and mother Rev. Eddie and Dorothy Myers; brothers and sister-in-law Jonathan and Brittany Myers and niece Olivia Myers, as well as many aunts, uncles, and several cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Sonlight Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Eddie Sawyer, Rev. Billy Bell and Rev. Sammy Sawyer will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 11:00 am committal service. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Myers, Mason Myers, Chris Myers, Tim Myers, Gary Childress Jr., Michael Ward, Joshua Ward, Ryan Ward, Eric Cooper and Zach Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers will be his 2nd cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sonlight Baptist Church, 6494 Sonlight Way, Knoxville, TN 37918. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City is honored to serve the Myers family.