Edwin K. Jenckes Ii
Edwin K. Jenckes, II

Sevierville - Edwin K. Jenckes, II, age 81 of Sevierville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Scott and Joe.He is survived by his wife, Debbie; children Ken (Cherrie), Jeff(Carol), and Shannon; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill and John(Lalima); sister Elizabeth. Served his country in the United States Air Force for over 23 years including two tours in Vietnam and retired at the rank of Captain. Retired from Bechtel Corporation after 25 years to a rocking chair on the front porch of our log cabin and flyfishing in the mountains. Graveside service with military honors will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Live web stream link: https://my.anc.media/2ZPNFnE. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

