|
|
Edwin Miller
Knoxville - Edwin Terrence Miller, 64, has gone to be with the Lord after a battle with cancer. Ed left us on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 which is ironically his 64th birthday.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Tara Morse and Denise Miller; father, Alvin Miller; and brother, Greg Miller.
Ed will be heartbreakingly missed by his wife, Cindy Miller; sons, Josh (Emily) Morse and Tyler Morse; grandson, Joshua Morse Jr; mother, Delores Miller; sister, Debbie Kyle; and brother, Eric Miller.
Ed's Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Grace Lutheran Church (9076 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN)
Ed will have a Military Service on January 23, 2020 at 11:30 am at 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make donations to East TN Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020