Edwin "Keith" Norton
Knoxville - Edwin "Keith" Norton, age 63, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly Thursday, October 22, 2020 from heart complications. Keith enjoyed cooking, watching the History Channel and was a life-long Vols fan. Keith is preceded in death by his father, Jack Norton. He is survived by mother, Clara Norton; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Kelly Norton; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Scott Javins; brother, Dean (Julie) Norton; sister, Jackie Norton Smith; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Taylor, Sarina, Grayci; great-grandchild, Carter; several nieces, nephews and girlfriend, Carol. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020, 2:00pm-4:00pm in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
