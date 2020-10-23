1/
Edwin "Keith" Norton
Knoxville - Edwin "Keith" Norton, age 63, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly Thursday, October 22, 2020 from heart complications. Keith enjoyed cooking, watching the History Channel and was a life-long Vols fan. Keith is preceded in death by his father, Jack Norton. He is survived by mother, Clara Norton; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Kelly Norton; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Scott Javins; brother, Dean (Julie) Norton; sister, Jackie Norton Smith; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Taylor, Sarina, Grayci; great-grandchild, Carter; several nieces, nephews and girlfriend, Carol. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020, 2:00pm-4:00pm in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
