|
|
Dr. Edwin (Judge) Smith, DDS
Knoxville - Dr. Edwin W. (Judge) W. Smith, DDS, age 94, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Island Home Park Health and Rehab in South Knoxville. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Fountain City. He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 62 years, Jane Collett Smith; his son, Dr. Douglas D. Smith; his brother, Everett M. (Jew) Smith, Jr.; parents, Fay and Everett M. Smith, Sr.; and beloved grandparents, H.T. and Louvenia Seymour.
He was born July 19, 1925 in Harbison Crossroads, Emory Road and moved to Maynardville at a very young age. He attended elementary school and one year of high school in Maynardville before moving to Fountain City where he lived with his very special grandparents, H.T. and Louvenia Seymour. He graduated Central High School, Class of 1942. He attended one year of engineering at U.T. before enrolling in the U.S. Navy V5 Pilot Training Program in 1943. He trained at Opa Locka Naval Air Station, FL; Columbia, SC; Clarksville, TN (Austin Peay); University of Georgia Pre-Flight (where he was a boxing instructor); and Memphis Naval Air Station. He was stationed at Pensacola when WWII ended.
He returned to U.T. in pre-dental in 1945. He was given a football scholarship by General Robert Neyland to play wingback in 1946. He married Jane Collett Foster on June 10, 1947. They went to Memphis that same year. Dr. Smith graduated U.T. Dental School, Memphis in 1950. He enrolled in the the U.S. Army Dental Corp (Korean War) in 1950. He served two years in 4002 Army Hospital at Camp Chaffee (Ft. Smith), Arkansas and was an avid golfer there. He then went to Boston City Hospital as an intern in 1952, specializing in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Dr. Smith attended the Graduate School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA in 1953. He returned to Boston as Chief Resident in 1954 and trained in in-patient and out-patient anesthesia. He graduated in 1955.
He moved to Kingsport, TN in 1955 where he practiced Oral and Maxillofacial reconstruction for 30 years. He returned to Fountain City in 1996.
He was an avid Vol fan and a lover of golf. He began attending the Masters Golf Tournament in 1956 and went every year until his health prevented it, passing that tradition on to his son, grandsons and son-in-law. He was respected for his intelligence, his BIG personality and the hilarious stories of his life, primarily all the colorful characters he met while growing up in Union County and serving in the military. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Dan Zurakowski; grandsons, Luke and Judd Chandler; granddaughter, Jennifer (Mel) Zurakowski-Tamsiran; great-grandsons, Zephaniah and Malachi; sister-in-law, Jessie Walker Smith; several nieces and nephews to include devoted nieces, Julie (Ted) Hembree, Patty (Mickey) Long and Bronwyn Poston; former son-in-law, Steve (Barbara) Chandler; several cousins and a host of friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. J. Davis Allan and Pam McGill of Internal Medicine Associates and to Smoky Mountain Hospice. There aren't enough words to express enough gratitude to ALL the staff at Island Home Park Health and Rehab for their wonderful care, patience and devotion, most notably his two guardian angels/new-found daughters, Beth Miller and Lisa Heatherly.
Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. entombment service with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local non-kill animal shelter (he loved dogs), a or simply perform a random act of kindness. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Dr. Smith's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019