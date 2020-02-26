|
|
Eileen Davis Collins
Rutledge - Eileen Davis Collins age 84 of Rutledge, TN, and long-time member of Sunrise Baptist Church was welcomed into her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Eileen was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who would do anything for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Collins; mother Mabel Davis Lee, and brother Ralph Davis.
She is survived by daughter Cynthia (Keene) Murphy; sons Doug (Connie) Collins, and David (Sherry) Collins; grandchildren Drew (Morgan) Collins, Macy (Dallas) Cope, Abby Collins, Ally Collins, Jordan Murphy, Matthew Murphy and Josh (Lauryn) Garvey.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Raymond Long, Rev. Scott Howerton, and Rev. Andrew Winstead will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be Drew Collins, Dallas Cope, Josh Garvey, Garrett Yates, and Dylan Collins.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her caretakers and all the staff at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care for the wonderful care given their mother and "Nano."
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Karen McNish, 208 Hammer Rd, Rutledge, TN 37861.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020