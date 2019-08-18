Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:45 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Resources
E.j. Johnson Obituary
E.J. Johnson

Knoxville - E.J. Johnson, age 81, of Knoxville passed away on Friday August 16, 2019, at his home. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by son, Terry Johnson; and daughters, Carolyn Warwick and Sally Maples. He is survived by wife, Barbara Johnson; sons, E.J. Johnson, Jr. (Rass) (Linda Trewhitt) and Walter Johnson (Janet Franklin); several grandchildren; and great granddaughter his baby, Shyann Hoard. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday August 19, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Tuesday August 20, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
