Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Ekaterini D. Sipsis

Ekaterini D. Sipsis passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral will be Monday, April 22 at 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Following the service, family and friends will travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. The full obituary will be in Sunday's edition. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
