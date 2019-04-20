|
|
Ekaterini D. Sipsis
Knoxville, TN
Ekaterini D. Sipsis passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral will be Monday, April 22 at 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Following the service, family and friends will travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. The full obituary will be in Sunday's edition. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019