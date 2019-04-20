|
|
Ekaterini Digaletou Sipsis
Knoxville, TN
On Friday, April 19, 2019, Ekaterini (Kathy) Sipsis passed away at the age of 90. Kathy was born April 28, 1928 in Kefalonia Greece. Kathy immigrated to the United States in 1963 and became a US citizen in 1968.
Over the years, she established a strong bond to the Greek community in Knoxville and anticipated with excitement going to church services and being around close friends. She had a natural passion for cooking, and nothing made her feel happier than baking some bread or pastries for friends, neighbors, and family. She was also an amazing seamstress who could produce complicated pieces by simply looking at pictures rather than going off of a pattern. But above all else, she was a loving mother and grandmother, who expressed selfless devotion to her family. Nothing made her happier than the Holidays where she would insist everything was perfect with the occasion, often planning far in advance to make sure family gatherings would be moments we would all cherish. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. Sipsis; parents, Fotis and Corina Digaletou, and her three sisters, Areti, Ellsa, and Elie. Kathy is survived by her son Jimmy and his wife Sheri, her daughter Corina and her husband Mark, and Grandchildren Katerina, Frank Katie and Max
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church with a funeral immediately following. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
