Elain Kempton
Knoxville - It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Moore Kempton announces her death. Elaine, 68, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents: Harley "Scobie" Kempton and Margaret "Bobbie" Moore Kempton. Elaine, a gifted artist, is survived by many beloved cousins and friends.
Friends and family will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:45 for a 2:00 graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com