Elain KemptonKnoxville - It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Moore Kempton announces her death. Elaine, 68, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.She was predeceased by her parents: Harley "Scobie" Kempton and Margaret "Bobbie" Moore Kempton. Elaine, a gifted artist, is survived by many beloved cousins and friends.Friends and family will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:45 for a 2:00 graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com