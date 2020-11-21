1/1
Elain Kempton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elain Kempton

Knoxville - It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Moore Kempton announces her death. Elaine, 68, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents: Harley "Scobie" Kempton and Margaret "Bobbie" Moore Kempton. Elaine, a gifted artist, is survived by many beloved cousins and friends.

Friends and family will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:45 for a 2:00 graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved