Elaine Campbell
Knoxville - Elaine Campbell, age 70 of Knoxville passed away Saturday November 7, 2020. She was a steadfast, loving, and accepting mother and friend. She was preceded in death by husband Darrell Campbell; father Charles Shular; mother Louise Shular, brother David Wayne Shular; sister Sissy Shular. She is survived by sister Charlotte Lowery; son, Glenn Campbell & daughter-in-law Amy Campbell; Grandchildren Ava, Joshua, and Emily; and special niece Christy Latham; and special friend Bobbie Slagle. There will be no receiving line, but friends may come to pay their respects 2-4 PM Sunday, November 15 in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. The family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing is observed. Graveside service 9:30 AM Monday, November 16 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com