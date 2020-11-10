1/1
Elaine Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Campbell

Knoxville - Elaine Campbell, age 70 of Knoxville passed away Saturday November 7, 2020. She was a steadfast, loving, and accepting mother and friend. She was preceded in death by husband Darrell Campbell; father Charles Shular; mother Louise Shular, brother David Wayne Shular; sister Sissy Shular. She is survived by sister Charlotte Lowery; son, Glenn Campbell & daughter-in-law Amy Campbell; Grandchildren Ava, Joshua, and Emily; and special niece Christy Latham; and special friend Bobbie Slagle. There will be no receiving line, but friends may come to pay their respects 2-4 PM Sunday, November 15 in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. The family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing is observed. Graveside service 9:30 AM Monday, November 16 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
09:30 AM
East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved