Elaine Lynn
Knoxville - Elaine May (Longman) Lynn, 76 years old, entered her eternal home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 while in brief hospice care. When she entered the gates of heaven, I believe the Master said, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matt.25:23. Elaine enjoyed her relationship with Jesus Christ first and foremost. That relationship enabled her to touch many, many lives. She lived with her daughter and family the last 13 years, and was in a Widow's Plus group that ministered to other women similar to her. Elaine poured her last ten years into investing in widows (James 1:27). She loved to crochet, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching NASCAR and other sporting events. Elaine was most content when she gave of herself, her time and her resources. Her greatest title was Grandma, affectionately known as "Gam Gam". She loved all of her eight grandchildren and two great-grands. She will be forever cherished and missed. Elaine was born April 2, 1943 to Vernon and Irene Longman of Climax, MI. She was the fifth of six children. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard E. Lynn; son, Daniel E. Lynn; brothers, Dick, John, and Jack Longman. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debra D. Smith (Frank); grandchildren, Hannah (Lane) Satterfield and Nathan Smith; daughter-in-law, Leslie Lynn; grandchildren, Kristen Lynn, April Evans (Tim); great-grandbabies, Rawley and Hayes, Whitney Lynn, Ashley Lynn and Olivia Lynn; daughter-in-law, Nicole Lynn and grandson, Knox; sisters, Audrey Roe and Mary Jo Twigg (Ed); brother-in-law, William Fisher (Judy); brother-in-law, Van Sullivan (Beth) and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent in Elaine's name to New Covenant Fellowship, 6828 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at New Covenant Fellowship. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
