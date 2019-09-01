Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
New Covenant Fellowship
6828 Central Ave. Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Lynn


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Lynn Obituary
Elaine Lynn

Knoxville - Elaine May (Longman) Lynn, 76 years old, entered her eternal home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 while in brief hospice care. When she entered the gates of heaven, I believe the Master said, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matt.25:23. Elaine enjoyed her relationship with Jesus Christ first and foremost. That relationship enabled her to touch many, many lives. She lived with her daughter and family the last 13 years, and was in a Widow's Plus group that ministered to other women similar to her. Elaine poured her last ten years into investing in widows (James 1:27). She loved to crochet, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching NASCAR and other sporting events. Elaine was most content when she gave of herself, her time and her resources. Her greatest title was Grandma, affectionately known as "Gam Gam". She loved all of her eight grandchildren and two great-grands. She will be forever cherished and missed. Elaine was born April 2, 1943 to Vernon and Irene Longman of Climax, MI. She was the fifth of six children. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard E. Lynn; son, Daniel E. Lynn; brothers, Dick, John, and Jack Longman. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debra D. Smith (Frank); grandchildren, Hannah (Lane) Satterfield and Nathan Smith; daughter-in-law, Leslie Lynn; grandchildren, Kristen Lynn, April Evans (Tim); great-grandbabies, Rawley and Hayes, Whitney Lynn, Ashley Lynn and Olivia Lynn; daughter-in-law, Nicole Lynn and grandson, Knox; sisters, Audrey Roe and Mary Jo Twigg (Ed); brother-in-law, William Fisher (Judy); brother-in-law, Van Sullivan (Beth) and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent in Elaine's name to New Covenant Fellowship, 6828 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at New Covenant Fellowship. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home 5815 Western Ave., Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now