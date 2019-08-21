|
|
Elaine Maness Fritz
Knoxville - Elaine Fritz (Morrell Elaine Maness) completed her earthly life on August 16, 2019 and joined her husband, Dr. William Able Fritz (Bill), in heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents Gaye Elizabeth Smith and James Leach Maness, and by her sister, Rachel Elizabeth Maness, and her husband, Dr. Thomas Richard Williams, Jr.
Elaine is survived by her six children and their families: Sandra, Anna (Charles Dellinger), Marjorie, Elissa (Drew Harbinson), Rebecca (Ray Peedin) and Eric; eleven grandchildren: Lindsay, Leslie, Rachel, Elizabeth, Juliana, Jessica, DeAnna, Brittany, Evan, Erica and Emily; twelve great grandchildren and special "honorary" family members including Nancy, Donna and Betty. She is also survived by her sister's beloved children Thomas Richard Williams, III (Dale), and Gaye (Rick Meade) and Sarah Proctor and families.
Elaine was born in Bird City, Kansas (August 7, 1920) but spent her family life in Hickory North Carolina. She worked part time (well in to her eighties) for Dietz & Taylor Jewelers. She resided in Knoxville, Tennessee for the last fourteen years. "Mama Bear" as she was affectionately known, was an accomplished pianist, an excellent cook, and loved showing hospitality to friends and family.
A private family graveside celebration will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Hickory, NC. The family will have a light reception in her honor for family and friends at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Hickory, NC., Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 3 - 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Village (formerly The Lutheran Home), 1265 21st Street N. E., Hickory, NC 28601.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019